John Shipley Newlin, known to all simply as Shipley, was born in Haverford, PA, on May 27, 1911, the youngest child of Adelaide Sims Newlin and James Caverly Newli. He passed away at Golden Rule in Rock Hall, MD on January 9, 2020. Shipley was preceded in death by two brothers, James Caverly Newlin and William Sims Newlin, and three sisters, Louisa Newlin Whitney , Adelaide Newlin Paul, and Mary (Polly) Newlin Borton, and his beloved wife, Ruth Marley Newlin.
Shipley is survived by former wife Virginia Strong Newlin and their five children, J. Shipley Newlin, Jr. of St. Paul, Minnesota, Peter Newlin of Chestertown, MD, Claiborne S. Newlin of Philadelphia, PA, Nina Newlin of Worton, MD, and Alf Newlin, of Morristown, NJ; by seven grandchildren; and by six great grandchildren.
Shipley resigned as vice-president of Merchant and Evans in 1971 to start Artec, a metal fabrication company. In 2003, he and Ruth retired full time to their house in Rock Hall where they started crafting jewelry and became members of Ruben Rodney Galleries and the Chestertown River Arts. Their workshop, which included many tools of his unique design, was a part of those featured in the annual artists' studio tour. Shipley is remembered as a loyal friend, a fine teacher, a true gentleman, and perhaps most importantly, a decent human being.
A celebration of Shipley's life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kent County Humane Society, where he got his beloved black lab, Napolean.
Published in The Kent County News on Jan. 16, 2020