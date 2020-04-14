|
John Wesley Kimble of Chestertown, Maryland died on April 11, 2020 at his home. He was 95. He was born on July 23, 1924 in Church Hill, Maryland the son of the late Casper and Etta Mason Kimble. A graduate of Chestertown High School class of 1941 he served in the U.S. Navy stateside during WWII and was honorably discharged in 1946. In 1947 he married Mary Rose Moore and began his lifelong career as a farmer. He owned and operated Arundel Grove Farm on Stockton Startt Road in Chestertown. Mr. Kimble was a member of the Kent Ruritan Club and Frank M. Jarman American Legion Post #36. He was an avid hunter and like most retired farmers loved to garden. His wife predeceased him on November 27, 2009. Mr. Kimble is survived by two daughters: Patricia Ellen Snyder of Joppa, MD and Mary Christine Price of Columbia, MD along with five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. The Coronavirus has impacted our everyday lives and sadly it includes the celebration of life affecting friends and family of loved ones and their ability to gather and pay their respect in traditional ways. In light of this a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Animal Care Shelter of Kent County 10720 Augustine Herman Highway Chestertown, MD 21620. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 16, 2020