John W. Mercer, III, 74 of Chestertown, MD passed away on September 7, 2020 in Christiana Hospital.



John was born on April 18, 1946 in Breckenridge, TX, son of the late John W. Mercer, II and Gladys M. Mullis Mercer. In 1968 he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving 4 years in Vietnam and South Korea, with his last duty spent at the Nike Base in Tolchester. He continued to serve his country with 2 years in the Army Reserves. John spent his entire career with Hogan's Agency in Chestertown, retiring after more than 40 years of service. John also spent more than 30 years dedicating his volunteer time in the Kent County Ducks Unlimited Chapter as well as serving as the Maryland State Chairman. He enjoyed upland bird shooting, fine side by side shotguns, fly fishing, traveling and spending time with his family. He will be missed shooting sporting clay targets every Thursday night with his close friends.



John is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lynn Blackiston Mercer; his eldest son, Jeremy and his wife Meg; his son, Tyler and his wife Tiffany; and his twin grandchildren: Keira and Colton who share their Pop's birthday.



A Celebration of Life was held on 10/10/20



