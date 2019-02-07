Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
View Map
Jonathan Nicholas Arrabal Obituary
ANAPOLIS - Jonathan Nicholas Arrabal, of Annapolis, MD, passed away on February 5, 2019. He was 35.
Born on July 20, 1983 in Jackson, Mississippi, he was the son of Dr. John C. Arrabal Jr., of Church Hill, MD and Retha J. Hale Arrabal, of Chestertown, MD.
Jonathan graduated from Kent County High School, class of 2001. He enlisted in the Marine Corps., where he served for 2 ½ years. Jonathan was married to Chris Hicks for two years. He worked for several years as a carpenter, most recently with Blackketter Craftsman, Inc., in Millersville.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, pranks, skiing, snowboarding, and truly loved anything outdoors. Jonathan was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chestertown.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Diana M. Arrabal; his sisters: Christyl Leigh Akseraylian, of Baltimore; Katherine Maryne Arrabal-DeMarsi, of Chestertown; one niece; two nephews; and his fiance, Taylor Ann Butterworth.
Services will be held on Sunday, February 10, 1 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, where a visitation will be held two hours prior (11 a.m.-1 p.m.)
Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, a college fund will be set up for his soon to be daughter, Retha Arrabal, c/o Peoples Bank.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kent County News on Feb. 14, 2019
