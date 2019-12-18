|
Jonathan Elliott Robbin of Galena, Md. died on December 4, 2019.
Mr. Robbin was born in Newark, New Jersey, on December 7, 1929, the son of the late Lewis and Helen Beugler Robbin.
Mr. Robbin was a graduate of Pingry in 1945, Berkshire School in 1947, Harvard University with an AB in History and Literature in 1951; Columbia University with an MA in Comparative Literature in 1955. From 1956-1961, he took courses at NYU toward a PHD in sociology and was a teaching associate and research associate there.
After academia, he moved on to the business world. He founded two companies, General Analytics Corporation in 1961 and its successor, Claritas, Inc. in 1971. He developed innovative products named "REZIDE" and "PRIZM" which both proved effective tools for "target marketing". He has been referred to as the "father of geodemography". He sold Claritas in 1986 to the Dutch company VNU and Nielson Company. Claritas became one of the largest demographic companies in the world. After Claritas, Mr. Robbin formed Ricercar, Inc. offering custom geodemographic consulting and market targeting services. Some of his work here included working as an expert witness for the DEA and U.S. Department of Justice.
He is predeceased by his wife, Franca Candioli, with whom he was married for 61 years and his son, Bradley Robbin.
In 2004, he and his wife retired from Bethesda, Maryland to Galena, Maryland which he affectionately referred to as "centrally located in the middle of nowhere". He had many intellectual interests- literature, art, geology, astronomy and classical music. He loved to play Bach on his Steinway piano and go to concerts by Angela Hewitt with his daughter. He also enjoyed playing backgammon and chess and travel to his wife's birthplace, Italy. He was fluent in Italian. He sang in his church choir and the Chestertown Chorale.
He is survived by his son, Adrian Craig Robbin of Springfield, VA, two daughters: Francesca Delle of Hempstead, NY and Maria Hudgins of Centreville, MD. He is also survived by five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Services will be held on December 27 at 11 AM at St. Dennis Catholic Church in Galena, MD. Interment will be privately in Hillside Cemetery in Connecticut. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, N.Y. 10065 or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevail Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.
Published in The Kent County News on Dec. 19, 2019