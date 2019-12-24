|
|
Jonathan Elliott Robbin of Galena, Md. died on December 4, 2019. Mr. Robbin was born in Newark, New Jersey, on December 7, 1929, the son of the late Lewis and Helen Beugler Robbin. Services will be held on December 27 at 11 AM at St. Dennis Catholic Church in Galena, MD. Interment will be privately in Hillside Cemetery in Connecticut. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, N.Y. 10065 or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevail Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.
Published in The Kent County News on Dec. 26, 2019