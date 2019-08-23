|
Joseph (Joe) C. Doherty, a World War II veteran and notable expert on land use planning and rural economic development, passed away on August 21, 2019 at Heron Point retirement community in Chestertown, Maryland. Mr. Doherty, 95, was born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 24, 1924 to the late Charles and Louise (Hepp) Doherty. His mother died shortly after his birth and he was raised by his grandfather and aunts who were very kind and attentive to his needs.
Mr. Doherty attended Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School, which he credited with providing him with an excellent education. He was editor of the school newspaper and co-editor of the yearbook. Upon graduation in 1942 he enrolled in St. Mary's College in Minnesota and enlisted in the U.S Army Reserves. In late 1942 he was called into active service.
He served in the 99th Infantry Division that entered combat in November 1944. Mr. Doherty served in a mortar platoon backing up the front line troops. His division fought in four major European engagements, including the Battle of the Bulge and the crossing of the Rhine River on the Bridge at Remagen (the only German bridge still standing at the time). For his service, Mr. Doherty received the Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze Star Medal (First Oak Leaf Cluster) and the European Campaign Medal with 4 stars.
Upon discharge from the Army, Mr. Doherty enrolled in Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, graduating in 1948. He then attended Columbia University in New York for graduate studies. His education was interrupted for two years as he recovered from a serious case of tuberculosis, a consequence of his winter war service in Europe.
Mr. Doherty had a distinguished career of over 25 years with the federal government in Washington D.C., serving at the US Agency for International Development and then the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). At the USDA he worked in the Farmers Home Administration, helping organize and administer rural development and planning assistance programs. He also served as liaison to other federal agencies and testified at Congressional subcommittee hearings on these and related programs.
Upon retirement Mr. Doherty took up writing books and articles. His work includes the two-volume book titled The Shock of War, Unknown Battles That Ruined Hitler's Plan For a Second Blitzkrieg in the West, December-January, 1944-1945 and the three volume set on rural land use development titled Growth Management in Countrified Cities.
In 1986, Mr. Doherty and his wife retired to Chestertown, Maryland.
Mr. Doherty was predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years, Josephine "Kris" Kristan Doherty, who passed on April 14, 2019. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by an older sister Mary Louise.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Heron Point for the special care given to Joe and Kris over the last several years. The family is also very grateful for the loving and devoted care provided to Joe and Kris by Sadie Yoder and Leona Stoltzfus.
Burial will be on August 25 with a private ceremony at St. Paul's Cemetery, Chestertown, MD.
Published in The Kent County News on Aug. 29, 2019