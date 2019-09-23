|
|
|
9/17/33 - 9/21/19.
Joseph Edward Duell of Port Charlotte, FL (formerly of Chestertown, MD) passed away on September 21, 2019 at the Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, FL. He was 86 years old.
Born on September 17, 1933 in Cambridge, NY, he was the son of the late James Frederick and Laurette Hazel Duell. Joe grew up on a farm in Argyle, NY with his 12 siblings. He graduated from Argyle High School in 1952. He then attended SUNY at Plattsburgh, earning both a BS and MS in 1956 and 1960 respectively. In 1956, Joe enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1958, and on June 28, 1958 he married Rita LaRocca in Rochester, NY. They soon moved to Venice, Florida where Joe began his career in education as a Teacher at Venice Elementary and then moving to Principal at Nokomis Elementary. He moved to Maryland in August of 1968 where he worked for Kent County Public Schools as a Principal, Supervisor, and Assistant Superintendent. He retired in October, 1993. Throughout his career, he was affectionately known as "the tall man." Upon his retirement, he moved to Port Charlotte, FL, where he was a volunteer at the Charlotte County Cultural Center, Fawcett Memorial Hospital and as an usher for the Charlotte Players and the Charlotte County Cultural Center. He traveled through more than 90 countries, with his favorite always being the "trip he just completed."
Joe is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rita; children Jennifer Casey (Charles) and Kevin Duell (Michelle); three Grandchildren: Kaitlyn Casey, Karli Casey, and Kate Duell; two sisters: Mary Dutcher and Patricia Pratt; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Charles, Frederick, Warren, James, and Richard and his sisters Hazel, Nellie, Adelaide, Elizabeth and Ella.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on September 25, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Charlotte Memorial Gardens in Punta Gorda, FL. Interment will be at the National Veterans Cemetery in Venice, Florida. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice Home at 1158 Veronica Street in Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Published in The Kent County News on Sept. 26, 2019