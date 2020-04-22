|
|
Joseph Edward Fox, III of Chestertown, MD, passed away peacefully at home on April 21, 2020. He was 71.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marjorie Lynne Fox; his daughter, Allison Fox Peppelman; son-in-law, David John Peppelman; grandsons, John David "JD" Peppelman and Matthew Joseph Peppelman of Bethesda, MD; his son, Dennis Joseph Fox; daughter-in-law Gina Karr Fox; grandsons, Carson Daniel Fox and Tyler Michael Fox of Churchville, MD; his sister, Margaret "Peggy" Fox Brown and brother-in-law Scott Brown of Margate, NJ.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Edward Fox, Jr. and mother, Mildred Kelleher Fox. He was beloved by his extended family and friends.
Joe shared his love of Maryland's Eastern Shore and the Chester River with family and friends, spending many happy hours together on the water.
The Coronavirus has impacted our everyday lives and sadly it includes the celebration of life affecting friends and family of loved ones and their ability to gather and pay their respect in traditional ways. In light of this, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations in Joe's memory may be made to the Animal Care Shelter of Kent County, P.O. Box 352, Chestertown, MD 21620, or the Community Food Pantry of Kent County, 401 High Street, Chestertown, Maryland 21620.
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 23, 2020