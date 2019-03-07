ELKTON - Joseph Ward Nickle of Millington passed away peacefully at home on March 1, 2019, after battling pancreatic cancer for over three years. He was born in Elkton to Ward B. and Rose (Hague) Nickle.

He is survived by his wife Joan Berwick; his sons Jason, Ward, Joe and Josh; brothers John and David (Elkton); sister Teresa Figlow (Clark Summit, Pa.); stepdaughter Grace Kelly Wright (Millington); and 10 grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother Charles and stepdaughter Erin Kelly.

He was an Army veteran serving in the Viet Nam era. He was most recently employed by Atlantic Tractor (Cecilton). Prior to that he was co-owner of Nickle's Market in Elkton.

Joe was most proud of being part of his other family, the Order of Isshin-Ryu and the home Dojo in Elkton, having attained the rank of Black Belt in 1985.

He enjoyed creating shade and butterfly gardens, repairing musical instruments, playing guitar, keeping the wild birds fed, helping others and making Joanie happy.

He was known to be a quiet and kind man, a hard worker, good neighbor and loving husband and grandfather.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 10 at the Kitty Knight House, Georgetown, with friends and family gathering at 1 p.m. for brunch. Please bring pictures and stories to share.

In lieu of flowers, please consider gifting plants that will continue to provide beauty to Joe's shade garden through the coming years. Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 7, 2019