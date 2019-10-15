|
|
|
Joseph Rennie Stavely of Silver Spring, MD died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Georgetown University Hospital. He was 80. J. Rennie Stavely was born May 28, 1939 in Wilmington, DE the son of the late Joseph Glover Stavely and Susan Frances Stavely. After graduating in 1957 from Newark High School, Mr. Stavely did his undergraduate program at the University of Delaware and then did his graduate program at the University of Wisconsin where he received his PHD in Plant Pathology in 1965. In August of the same year he married Nancy Carol Gall. In 1966 he started working for the USDA and worked 34 years before retiring in 2000. He was a member of the Toast Masters Club in Beltsville, MD, a lifelong member of St. Philips Episcopal Church in Laurel, MD where he also served on the vestry for 2 terms. He was also a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Ellicott City, Sons of American Revolution, and the American Phytopathological Society where he had over 400 publications. He was president of the Potomac division of the A.P.S. and president of I.U. Families Association. Over the years he received a number of awards including the George M. Worrilow Award, the American Phytopathological Society Distinguished Service Award for his research services by the National Dry Bean Council and the B.I.C. Meeting Service Award. His interests included genealogy and family research. He enjoyed traveling and gardening as well as many other interest. He is survived by his wife Nancy Carol Gall Stavely and his son Joseph Carl Stavely and daughter in law Sandi as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from 2-4pm at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Rd Chestertown, MD. A memorial Eucharist will be held on Sat. Oct 19, 2019 at 11am at Christ I U Church in Worton, MD. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to the American Diabetes Association of MD 3120 Tianus Lane, Suite 106 Baltimore, MD 21244 or the 92 Read's Way, Suite 205 New Castle, DE 19720. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Oct. 17, 2019