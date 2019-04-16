CHESTERTOWN - Josephine Kristan Doherty, a notable administrator of science activities dealing with environmental problems and practices died on April 14, 2019 in the Heron Point Ward.

After graduating from New York City's Hunter Collage, Mrs. Doherty attended New York University, she was employed as a research assistant from 1945 to 1957 in several New York Institutions with biological and medical programs.

In 1957, Mrs. Doherty joined the national science foundation, then being organized to make a major role in federal programs and policies concerned with a variety of science subjects, including her environmental and ecological studies. Mrs. Doherty became program manager for "Research Applied to National Needs". Her duties were to assist scientist serving short term in NFS. To fit with the permanent professional employees.

For two years (1976-1977), Mrs. Doherty was detailed to the U.S. State Department to serve as a member of the Secretariat staff organizing programs related to the United Nations. Mrs. Doherty official biography lists 11 major programs she participated in the field of environmental initiatives and solutions.

Recognition of her many achievements and awards is prominent in her working history, including the NFS "Sustained Service Award". (1964) NFS Special Achievement Award, Distinguished Service Award, Ecological Society of America (1985). She was a member of five major professional associations. Mrs. Doherty retired from her 35 years of professional duties and activities, moved to Chestertown, MD and Rehoboth, DE.

She cultivated Bonsai (Miniature Trees), joined the Art League and Women's Groups, helped found the Washington College academy of lifelong learning in 1992, she was an avid stamp collector, and she loved the beach at North Shores near Rehoboth. She was married for 65 years to Joe Doherty, a former federal employee and writer of books and magazine articles.

Burial will be on Thursday, April 18 after a private ceremony at St. Paul's Cemetery. Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary