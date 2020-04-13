|
Joyce Harvie Stetson of Rock Hall, MD went to be with the Lord Saturday, April 11, 2020 at age 86.
Joyce Elaine Harvie was born September 13, 1933 in North Anson, Maine, the daughter of the late, Fred E. Harvie and Florence Cushing Harvie. She was a 1952 graduate of Anson Academy and served as her class salutatorian. Joyce left the state of Maine and started her career as a teacher with the Devereux School in Malvern, PA. While she held many other jobs throughout her life, she was most recognized as the caring mother of her six children, and later her ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. There is no doubt that Joyce was of strong New England stock and her straightforward values of hard work and high integrity were evident throughout her life.
Joyce and her husband Bill enjoyed 55 years of marriage before his passing in 2008. Throughout their marriage they lived in Devon, PA, Suffolk, VA and Rock Hall, MD. Even though life brought them to different locales, their joint love of family, the Chesapeake Bay and boating made Rock Hall the centerpiece for family gatherings.
Mrs. Stetson is survived by her; two daughters, Judith Stetson of Rock Hall, MD and Diane Buchan and husband, Jim of Wayne, PA; four sons, William Stetson Jr. and wife, Stephanie of Midlothian, TX, Fredrick Stetson and wife, Teresa of Salisbury, MD, Robert Stetson and wife, Suzanne of Berwyn, PA, FJ Stetson of Baltimore, MD; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; a sister, Beatrice Knight and a brother, Lawrence Harvie. She was preceded in death by her husband, William S. Stetson and grandson William S. Stetson III.
Due to the Coronavirus a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the first responders at Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Department 21500 Rock Hall Ave. Rock Hall, MD 21661.
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 16, 2020