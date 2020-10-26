1/1
Joyce Helen O'Connor
1941 - 2020
Joyce Helen O'Connor passed away in her home in Chestertown, Maryland on October 18, 2020.

Joyce was born on December 10, 1941 in New York to parents John Budjinski and Mary Gutoski.

Joyce worked as a homemaker throughout her life. She was an avid puzzler, and loved tending to her flowers and reading.

Joyce is survived by her children, Dawn (Mark), Brian (Albita), Donna, Shannon Hertz (Mike); grandchildren Christian, Emily, Michaela, Cari, Craig, Mark Jr., Michael, Samantha, Josh, April, Destiny, Daniel, Jose, and Faith; as well as 8 great-grandchildren.

www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in Kent County News on Oct. 26, 2020.
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
