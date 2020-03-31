|
Joyce Holston Jones, 77, of Coleman's, Maryland died March 28, 2020 at he home. Born December 30, 1942 she was the daughter of the late William A. and the late Lacie R. Holston.
Service will be April 4, 2020 at Union United Methodist Church in Coleman's. Viewing will prior to the services 9 am to 11:30 am. Burial will be in church cemetery. Services and burial will be private.
Arrangements Entrusted to Kenneth Walley Funeral Home, Chestertown, Maryland
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 2, 2020