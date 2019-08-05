|
Judith Louise Gallagher of Rock Hall, MD, formerly of New Providence, NJ, passed away at her home on August 1, 2019 at the age of 75.
The visitation was held on Monday, August 5, from 4-8 p.m. at Paul Ippolito Summit Memorial, 7 Summit Ave., Summit, N.J. A funeral mass was offered on Tuesday, August 6, at 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Parish, 234 Southern Blvd, Chatham, N.J. Interment will be private. Please visit ippolitofuneralhomes.com for additional information and to send condolences.
Judith was born in Westport, CT on April 16, 1944. She was the daughter of Blanche (nee Reed) and Joseph Makravitz. She was a longtime resident of New Providence, NJ prior to moving to Maryland a few years ago. Judith achieved a Bachelor's of Science degree in nursing from the Misericordia University, PA. She was employed as a registered nurse at Muhlenberg Hospital, Plainfield, N.J. and later as the Director of Adult Day Care at Sage Eldercare. Judith cherished her nursing career and was instrumental in starting the first Alzheimer's Day Care Center in the State of New Jersey. She was a world class cook and loved to prepare meals for her family and friends.
Judith is survived by her husband of 49 years, James Gallagher; their children: Jeff Gallagher and his wife Kelly Hack-Gallagher, and Katie Gallagher and her fiance Drew Darling. She was the sister of Joan Lausman and grandmother of: Alexis, Daphne, James and Mia Ciccarelle. Judith is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the .
Published in The Kent County News on Aug. 8, 2019