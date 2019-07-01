Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Arthur Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justin Arthur Harris Obituary
Justin Arthur Harris, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 28, 2019. He was 32 years old.
Justin was employed by Adam's Radio Group and was their weekend on-air personality Captain Cricket on 93.5 The Beach. His love and passion for music began at the age of two, when he picked up his first guitar. His love of words inspired him to become an accomplished lyricist and his fine-tuned ear made him an accomplished musician, singer and songwriter.
The water is where he found peace and there wasn't much better than a good bonfire with his family and friends. Justin was always the brightest light in the room and on stage he was a presence impossible to ignore. 3 CBD, Box Five, Allyson Arkham, Bella Kills Jenna, Ashes of the Fallen, Leak the Cricket, Captain Cricket and The Vintage Klan are only some of the bands he created. Also known as Justin Hollywood, he performed across the Eastern seaboard and in Nashville, TN. He toured Tanasia, Egypt and Saudi Arabia with Burn the Ballroom. Justin also headlined in Thessalonike, Greece.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Simon Harris, and her daughters, that he claimed as his own, Lyric Frase and Ava Dalrymple. He also leaves behind his mother, Elizabeth Ann Harris; grandparents, Betty and Buzz Harris; uncles, Aunt Ted and Ann Marie Harris; cousins: Katie Harris, Matthew Harris and wife Kasey; father, Michael Becker; and many other family members and friends.
His life had only just begun and the best was there waiting for him. Aside from his passion for music and love of family, was his passion for Mental Health and Addiction Awareness. His light will be indescribably missed.
A visitation will be held Monday, July 8th, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD 21620. Celebration of Life will begin at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to your local substance Abuse or Mental Health Programs.
Published in The Kent County News on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now