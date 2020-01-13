|
|
Karen Denise Waters of Millington, MD passed away at her home on Friday, Jan 10, 2020.
She was 63.
Mrs. Waters was born Oct 26, 1956 in Chestertown, MD the daughter of the late Gilbert Demby Sr. and Georgianna "Hicks" Demby. Mrs. Waters worked as a house keeper at Washington College for 19 years and most recently at St. Andrews School. In her earlier years she worked at a number of other businesses including Playtex, Wheatly's, Starkey Farms and Bud's Steak House. She was a member of the Gospel Church of God, the House of Prayer, Holy Ghost Headquarters and Living Word Ministry, Philadelphia, PA. Mrs. Waters loved to dance, go shopping and sing. She especially loved taking care of children.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Gary Waters Sr. of Millington, MD, daughter Tanita Waters Hicks (Tony) of Smyrna,DE, son Gary Waters Jr. (Tiffany Merritt-Waters) of West Norriton, PA, daughter Tiffany Waters of New Castle, DE, brother Gilbert Demby Jr. of Wilmington, DE, sister Audrey Jones (Charles) of Dover, DE, sister Darlene Taylor (William) of Dover, DE, brother Ronald Demby (Julia-Mae) of Chesterville, MD, brother Preston Demby (Teresa) of Harrington, DE, sister Hilda Burris (David) of Millington, MD, sister Theresa Demby of Dover, DE, brother Kennard Demby (Jessie) of Fort Worth, TX, brother Wayne Demby of Butlertown,MD, sister Shirley Williams (Michael) of Smyrna, DE, four grandchildren, Marquis, Markel, DeJaun, Jayden and three great grandchildren, Jeremiah, Carter and Ezamay.
Services will be held Sat, Jan 18, 2020 at 11am at Faith Unity Fellowship Ministries 116 Liberty Lane Chestertown, MD. A viewing will be held from 9-11am at the church. Burial will follow the service in Graves Chapel Cemetery in Millington, MD. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to the / 300 5th Ave, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451 or 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home Millington, MD.
Published in The Kent County News on Jan. 16, 2020