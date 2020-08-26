1/1
Karl Erwin Giggenbach
1938 - 2020
Karl Erwin Giggenbach of Chestertown, MD died on August 25, 2020 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville MD.

Karl was born on December 31, 1938 in New York City, to parents Casper and Dora Giggenbach. He attended grade school there, until the family moved to NJ, where he graduated from Lakewood H.S. in 1956. Karl then enlisted in the United States Navy ,where he served until 1960, when he was honorably discharged.

After his time in the Navy, he began working for Standard Electronics in Research and Development for about a year before beginning his career in construction. In 1969, he graduated from Ocean County College with an associate's degree in Civil Engineering Technology, a program for which he mentored young students for many years after.

In 1974, Karl married his wife, Shirley. They purchased their home in Chestertown in 1999, and finally retired there in 2004.

Karl is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Giggenbach; son, Karl K. Giggenbach and wife Debbie of Howell, NJ; daughters Kerry Giggenbach and husband Chris MacVean of Harwood, MD, Kelly Morris and husband Jerry of St. John, Virgin Islands; six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Published in Kent County News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
