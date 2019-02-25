CHESTERTOWN - Karlyn Jean Palmer Smith of Chestertown, MD, died on February 22, 2019 following a lengthy illness at Courtland Manor Nursing Home in Dover, DE. She was 94.

She was born in Englishtown, NJ, on Sept. 12, 1924, the daughter of the late Taylor and Elizabeth Willet Palmer. She graduated from Jamesburg High School in NJ in 1942 and attended Rider University. She married Karl Myron Smith on Oct. 9, 1943, together they were involved in Dairy and Grain Farming Operations in Freehold, NJ.

In 1964, they purchased a Grain Farm in Queen Anne's County and worked side by side. She would then work with Galena Elementary School as an Aid from 1965 until 1968. Mrs. Smith worked as a teller and later as Administrative Assistant to the Vice President of Maryland National Bank, now Chesapeake Bank and Trust from 1965 until 1990. She would complete her career in 1999 retiring from Centreville National Bank.

She enjoyed bowling when she was younger, she was a talented seamstress making clothing for family and friends, and would, in her retirement, develop a business making custom sweatshirts and selling them at craft shows.

On March 16, 2008, she was predeceased by her husband. She is survived by her children: E. Jean Anthony and her husband Bruce C.; K. Richard Smith and his wife Deneen; Barbara Pippin; James E. Smith; Donald T. Smith and his wife Kim; John T. Smith and his wife Jennifer; two brothers: Taylor Palmer, Thomas Palmer; a sister, Patricia Applegate;, along with 17 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, where relatives and friends may call from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Interment will have been held in Chester Cemetery, Chestertown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .

