|
|
|
Kenneth F. Horrocks of Chestertown, MD died on August 29, 2019 at home. He was 62.
He was born in Chelsea, MA on February 25, 1957, the son of Edward William Horrocks of Revere, MA and the late Ruth Ellen Chiary Horrocks. He was a graduate of Revere High School class of 1975.
On June 7, 1980 he married Brenda Lee Sutton of Chestertown. They resided in Betterton, MD for several years before moving to Chestertown.
Mr. Horrocks had a varied career. He worked with Kent Gas, owned and operated Amity Bakery for 12 years, worked with Washington College and Whitsitt Center in food service. He, his wife, and daughter spent two years traveling on their sailboat Dance, circumnavigating the Caribbean. He most recently owned and operated At Ease Home Inspections.
Mr. Horrocks loved to sail, ride his motorcycle, and travel. His biggest regret was the fact that he would miss his 7-month old grandson growing up.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by a daughter Chelsea Horrocks Jennings, her husband Roland, a 7-month old grandson Samuel of Chestertown, MD, two brothers: Edward W. Horrocks and his wife Nancy of Clearwater, FL, and William E. Horrocks and his wife Debbie of York, ME, and a sister: Kathleen G. Horrocks and her husband Robert Boudreau of Waltham, MA.
Services will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown, MD 21620 where relatives and friends may call one hour prior to the service (2-3). A reception will follow at the Chestertown Church of the Nazarene 6943 Church Hill Road Chestertown, MD, 21620. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, 401 North Broadway Baltimore, MD 21231. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Sept. 5, 2019