|
|
|
Colison "Kelley Boy" Kelley of Rock Hall, MD passed away at the age of 65 after a six-year battle with pulmonary hypertension and cancer. He was born on April 21, 1954, the son of the late Kenneth Colison Kelley, Sr. and Mary Louisa Ensenwein Kelley. Colison worked on the water most of his life and was employed with Kent County Public Roads prior to his illness and subsequent retirement. Colison never met a stranger, he enjoyed calls, texts, dinner visits, and friends and family who sent food to him when he was ill. He loved to visit and be visited by anyone, anytime. He loved his immediate family, close friends, and especially his dog "Weezie Bean". At his request there will be no services. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Department 21500 Rock hall Ave, Rock Hall Maryland 21661 or Animal Care Shelter or Kent County 10720 Augustine Herman Highway Chestertown, Maryland 21620
Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Aug. 15, 2019