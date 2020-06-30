Kenneth Martin Schauber of Baltimore, MD died on June 26, 2020 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center, at the age of 59.
He was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 30, 1960 the son of Barbara Eleanor (Harbert) Schauber of Chestertown, MD and the late Lawrence Jerome Schauber.
Kenny was a 1977 graduate of Chevy Chase High School and earned an associate degree from Anne Arundel Community College. He was previously married to Valerie Fabula, they had two children.
Kenny worked as a self-employed copier repair technician. He owned and operated "The Copier Repair Expert", for over 25 years, serving the greater Baltimore/Annapolis Area. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, being in the outdoors, and playing chess.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son: Kenneth Michael Schauber of Baltimore, MD, a daughter: Valerie Janet Torres (Marine stationed in Japan), two sisters: Teresa Schauber of Chestertown, MD and Laura Bertin of Wayne, PA, along with 5 nieces, 1 nephew, and numerous aunts and uncles. He was preceded in passing by his older brother, Michael Lawrence Schauber.
Graveside services will be held privately in Chester Cemetery in Chestertown. Livestreaming of the graveside service can be found at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
He was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 30, 1960 the son of Barbara Eleanor (Harbert) Schauber of Chestertown, MD and the late Lawrence Jerome Schauber.
Kenny was a 1977 graduate of Chevy Chase High School and earned an associate degree from Anne Arundel Community College. He was previously married to Valerie Fabula, they had two children.
Kenny worked as a self-employed copier repair technician. He owned and operated "The Copier Repair Expert", for over 25 years, serving the greater Baltimore/Annapolis Area. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, being in the outdoors, and playing chess.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son: Kenneth Michael Schauber of Baltimore, MD, a daughter: Valerie Janet Torres (Marine stationed in Japan), two sisters: Teresa Schauber of Chestertown, MD and Laura Bertin of Wayne, PA, along with 5 nieces, 1 nephew, and numerous aunts and uncles. He was preceded in passing by his older brother, Michael Lawrence Schauber.
Graveside services will be held privately in Chester Cemetery in Chestertown. Livestreaming of the graveside service can be found at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on Jun. 30, 2020.