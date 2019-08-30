|
Kenneth Roberts was born and raised a Quaker in Moorestown, NJ. He attended Moorestown Friends School and graduated with an engineering degree from Haverford College. In 1945 Ken married Marian Henley Grawols, of Evanston, IL. They raised two sons, Benjamin and Joshua, and a daughter, Martha. They made their home briefly in Whitefish, Montana, then in Springfield Township (Montgomery County) PA for twenty years, while Ken worked at Yarnall Waring Company as sales engineer. In 1971, Ken and Marian left suburban Philadelphia for Kent County, MD, where they owned and operated Worton Creek Marina with their son, Josh, for 27 years. Ken was an active member of the American Boat Builders and Repairers Association, and he was active in Chestertown Rotary, serving as president from 1994 to 1995. Ken and Marian moved to Heron Point in 2004.
Ken enjoyed introducing his family to skiing, hiking, camping and boating, and loved sailing on Chesapeake Bay. In 1979, Ken and Marian bought a cottage in Eagles Mere, PA. Spending summers there was a great pleasure to them after they retired.
Ken will be lovingly remembered for his kindness, compassion, gentle ways, and for his wise and honorable business practices. He was predeceased by Marian, a brother and three sisters. In addition to his three children, Ken is survived by seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren, the second great-grandchild having been born two days after his passing!
A celebration of Ken's life will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Chestertown at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 14th, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Chester River Meeting of Friends, for the maintenance of the Cecil Burial ground.
Published in The Kent County News on Sept. 5, 2019