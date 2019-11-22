|
Kenneth L. Schrock of Sudlersville, MD passed away Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home. He was 65. Born in Dover, DE he was the son of the late Lawrence and Anna "Coblentz" Schrock. In his early days, he worked as a dairy farmer in Chestertown, until moving to Crumpton in 1972. After leaving the farm he started working for Leola Supply Co., now known as Hardwood Mills in Millington. He was a dedicated employee, working as a sawyer for over 30 years. Mr. Schrock enjoyed his summers at Tuckahoe Camp Ground in Dagsboro, DE where he and his wife would spend most of their summers for over 25 years. He enjoyed fishing, singing karaoke and spending time with his many friends and family. Mr. Schrock is survived by his wife of 32 years, Margaret (Thorpe) Schrock; one stepson, Robert "Turk" Pearson Jr. and Victoria of Marydel; a step daughter Karen (Pearson) Coby and Gary of West Virginia, one step grandson, William F. Palmatory and Bonny of Fort Collins, Colorado. Two brothers; James Schrock and Chris of Millington, Joseph Schrock and Terry of Tennssee, one sister Joyce Yoder and Phinneas of Dover, DE and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Sat Nov 23, 2019 from 10 am- 12 pm at Harmony Christian Church in Millingon, MD. A service will begin at 12pm at the church. Interment will follow the service in Crumpton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive Centreville, MD 21617. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Kent County News on Nov. 28, 2019