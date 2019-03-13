CHESTERTOWN - Kenneth W. Thomas, 77, of Chestertown passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 7, 2019 after an extended illness.

He and his wife Marie were married for 51 years and have four children and nine grandchildren. Ken cherished his family and was a devoted and much beloved husband, father and Pop Pop.

Ken was born on May 25, 1941, son of the late Joseph D. and Margaret McCue Thomas. He was raised in Landenberg, Pa. and was a graduate of Kennett High and the Pennsylvania State University College of Agriculture. He also was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.

Ken was a tractor enthusiast and history buff and his love of tractors turned into a life-long career. He was employed by S.G. Lewis and Son, Jennersville, Pa. and J. Norman Pusey Hardware, Avondale, Pa. In 1969, he opened Thomas Power Equipment in Avondale, Pa., and later worked for John Deere, Syracuse, N.Y. In 1980, he and his family moved to Kent County, where he worked as the lawn and garden sales manager for Hoober Equipment Inc. in Middletown, Del. for over 25 years.

He enjoyed collecting tractors and farm equipment, telling a good joke and spending time with family. Ken was a proud charter member of the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown.

He is survived by his wife Marie Ann Gooding Thomas; children Amy Tasman of Glenside, Pa., Steven Thomas of Colorado Springs, Colo., Carrie Nuse (Jeff) of Chestertown and Scott Thomas (Anna) of East Greenville, Pa.; a sister, Mary Ann Armstrong (Jim) of Lancaster, Pa.; and grandchildren Will, Grace and Teddy Tasman, Lily and Joey Nuse and Ella, John, Peter and Audrey Thomas.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. March 21, at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown, 905 Gateway Drive, Chestertown,. Friends may call after 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown, 905 Gateway Drive, Chestertown, MD 21620 or Kent-Queen Anne's Rescue Squad, 140 Morgnec Road, Chestertown, MD 21620 or Tuckahoe Steam and Gas Association, P.O. Box 636, Easton, MD 21601.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech. Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary