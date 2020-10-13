Larry Owen Porter, Jr. of Sebring, FL died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Drs. Hospital of Sarasota, FL after battling a long illness. He was surrounded by his family. He was 60 years old. Larry was born in Chestertown, MD on October 5, 1959, the son of Larry O. Porter, Sr. and Bettie Porter of Rock Hall, MD. He graduated from Kent County High School in 1978. He loved the Lord, and attended Highlands Community Church in Sebring, FL. He enjoyed reading his bible, and witnessing for the Lord. Some of his passions were hunting, fishing, and wood carving. His greatest passion was making memories with his family. He is survived by his wife Sharon L. Porter, one daughter Heather L. Hinefelt and her husband Tim, and four grandchildren Hunter, Austin, Chris, and Jenna all of Sebring. FL; his parents Larry O. Porter, Sr. and Bettie Porter of Rock Hall, MD; two brothers David (Candy) Porter and Joe (Missy) Porter all of Rock Hall, MD; along with many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Rock Hall Fire House with visitation from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., and service from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Department, or Rock Hall United Methodist Church.



