|
|
|
Leo "Wyatt" Clark of Chestertown, MD, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville. He was 62.
Born on January 11, 1957 in Chestertown, he was the son of the late James Grover and Lottie Bullard Clark. He attended Immaculate Conception School and Kent County High School, and later earned his G.E.D. He began his career with Schaubers Sawmill in Chestertown where he was a skilled sawer man. Franny Schauber was a defining influence on Wyatt's life and career. He enjoyed playing pool. Wyatt was a hard worker and giving person. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Wyatt was married to the late Suzanne Clark, who predeceased him. He is survived by his brothers, James "Butch" Clark and wife Bonnie of Worton, and John B. Clark of New Hampshire; a sister, Mary E. Clark of Baltimore, MD; a niece, Marlayne and a nephew, Mason.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD. Services will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:00 am Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Chestertown, MD. Interment will be in Chester Cemetery, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 508 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kent County News on Sept. 19, 2019