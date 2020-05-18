Linda Ann Finnan
Linda Ann Finnan of Chestertown, MD died on May 13, 2020 at Heron Point, Chestertown. She was 79.

She was born in Wilmington, Delaware on September 30, 1940 the daughter of the late Wallace and Madeline Outten Watson. She was a 1958 graduate of P.S. DuPont High School in Wilmington and on April 8, 1961 married George S. Finnan. Mrs. Finnan worked as a lab technician with Hercules Powder Company in Wilmington, DE prior to raising her two daughters. She later worked as a Real Estate Broker with Patterson- Schwartz Real Estate until her retirement.

Mrs. Finnan volunteered with the Y.W.C.A. where she served as President of their board of directors, she also served as President of the Resident Council at Heron Point and was active in the Heron Point Community. She sang with the Chester River Chorale and the Chester Chamber Singers. She enjoyed quilting, computer games, playing handbells and traveled extensively.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughters: Kathleen Smith of Dover, DE and Marie Bogan and her husband David of Santa Fe, New Mexico, two grandsons: Brandon and Justin Smith, along with her brother: Ronald Watson and his wife Donna of Newark, DE.

A memorial service was held on May 18 at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown, MD. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chester River Chorale. For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in Kent County News on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
