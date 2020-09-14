Linda (Lynn) Carolyn Sappington age 71, of Whitehall Beach, Annapolis, Maryland passed away peacefully September 14, 2020 after a lengthy 16-year illness with Parkinson's Disease.



Born February 5, 1949 in Louisville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Leonard Carl Woolridge and Mildred Franklin Pope. Lynn's family relocated to Miami, Florida where her father was a Baptist Pastor. Lynn graduated from Kindergarten in a cap and gown at the Miami Shores School, Miami. Florida. She attended Miami Shores School up through the 3rd grade. The Baptist Ministry transferred her family to Dover, Florida where she attended Turkey Creek High School in Plant City, Florida. During high school summer break, her class would travel to Connecticut to cut tobacco and hang it in tobacco barns to dry.



After graduation, Lynn worked for the Naval Department in Washington, DC and the David Taylor Naval Research Center, Annapolis, Maryland. Lynn worked as an Administrative Assistant for Regional Manager for Home Interiors and gifts for 10 years in Annapolis and Chester, Maryland. Lynn also worked for the RJ Cline & Co. CPA, Pasadena, Maryland as an Administrative Secretary.



Lynn was a member of the College Parkway Baptist Church in Arnold, Maryland. She enjoyed attending and singing in the choir of the Cape St. Claire Methodist Church in Cape St. Claire, Annapolis, Maryland.



Lynn was the chairman of the Community Sympathy & Condolences committee for the Whitehall Beach Community Association for 21 years.



Lynn was a social butterfly and enjoyed making friends with anyone that she met at home and when traveling. Lynn was loved by her friends and neighbors. She enjoyed traveling to Russia, Europe, Mexico, and Canada and across the United States. She was a planner of many surprise celebrations for her husband, Glenn.



Lynn is survived by her husband, Glenn F. Sappington after being married 30 wonderful years and her daughter, Michelle L. (Gerhold) Rush (Shawn), Panama City Beach, Florida; stepdaughter Debby T. (Sappington) Cramer (Joe) Centreville, Maryland and Patricia (Tricia (Joey) ) L. (Sappington) Hilliard (Lawrence) Clearwater, Florida and Grandaughter Jessica R. (Rush) Zapata (Alexander) Ft. Worth, Texas; Step Granddaughter, Amanda DuClos, Rock Hall, Maryland; Step Grandsons Noah Cramer and Jesse Cramer both of Centreville, Md. and her "Adopted" daughter Gayle Johnson, Berlington, Washington State.



Lynn was predeceased by her son Martin Christopher Gerhold June 25, 2009.



Lynn will never die as long as those whom she loved never forget her.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local SPCA in Lynn's name. Visitations will be held at Lasting Tributes on Thursday, September 17 from 2-4 with prayers at 4 and 6-8 with prayers at 8. A graveside service will be held at Wesley Chapel Cemetery on Friday, September 18 at 12 PM.



