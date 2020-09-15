Linwood Graham Clarkston, Jr. (Buster, Woody, Dee) was born February 1, 1944 to Linwood G. Clarkston & Germaine Porcea Clarkston in Chestertown, Maryland. Linwood attended school in Kent County, Maryland, graduating from Garnett High School in 1962. Linwood enlisted in the United Stated Air Force and served at Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota. During his tour of duty, he met Verna Betty Dempsey of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. They married on March 11, 1967. To this union, one son was born, Kevin Lloyd Clarkston. Linwood was a faithful member of Asbury United Methodist Church all of his life. Linwood served as a church organist from 1970 to October 2012. Linwood left his position temporarily. Linwood resumed playing for the church and then fully retired his position as church organist 8/15/2016. Linwood was a member of Asbury's Group of Praise. Linwood was organist/keyboardist for several gospel groups: The Jeremiah Gospel Jubilee and The Asbury Ensemble .Linwood studied music for eight years and played piano, organ as well as keyboard. Linwood was read in as a member of Asbury's Trustees and was instrumental in working on the church's renovation project. Linwood was scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 138 for a number of years. Georgetown Road echoes still with his cadence call to the young scouts as he taught them how to march. Linwood was recognized for his many years of outstanding service as a Scoutmaster at a banquet held in his honor at Asbury U.M. Church Hall. Linwood joined the United Stated Air Force in 1962 and served his country through 1968. Linwood worked at a Strategic Air Command base in North Dakota. Upon receiving his honorable discharge, he went to work for Chrysler Motors in Newark, Delaware. Linwood was a member of U.A.W. Local 1183. Linwood retired August 31, 2001 after 34 years. Linwood then went to work as a security guard in various parts of Maryland and ended that career in June 2011 after serving for 6 years as a security guard for Kent County Sheriff John Price at the Kent County Courthouse. Linwood then fully retired from working. Linwood loved jazz and gospel music. Linwood played piano in a local band, The Roulettes, when he was a teenager. He enjoyed travelling, especially to Canada, and learned to play golf and tennis over the years. Linwood was a member of the Super Kilowatts CB Club. Linwood was a faithful, devoted husband to his wife of 53 years and a wonderful father. Linwood loved dogs and provided safe haven for many over the years. Linwood also held a green belt in Isshirhyu Karate. Linwood was preceded in death by his father, Linwood, Sr., in 1987; his mother, Germaine Clarkston, in 1999. Linwood is survived by his son, Kevin, and his wife, Verna. Linwood leaves to mourn his loss, his wife, his son, 2 sisters-in-law, 2 brothers-in-law along with a host of cousins, relatives and friends. Lovingly submitted, Verna and Kevin Clarkston. Memorial Donations may be made to a charity of your choice
, or to Asbury United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 669, Chestertown, MD 21620. To God Be The Glory! A private service and interment held on September 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown.