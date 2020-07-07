Loretta Sue Germann of Millington, MD, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. She was 83.
She was born on May 12, 1937 in Salisbury, N.C. the daughter of the late Henry L. and Troy Louise Hallman. She was a graduate of Montgomery Blair High School in Montgomery County, MD and on March 10, 1956 she married Eugene Germann, Jr. and began a family, raising four sons.
She worked for the Department of Agriculture as a Management Analyst, with Century 21 as a real estate agent, and with E. Germann & Sons Inc.as Secretary/Treasurer in Jessup, MD. Her husband Eugene predeceased her on August 30, 2012.
Mrs. Germann was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, enjoyed spending time at her home in Florida, and was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by four sons, Eugene Daniel Germann, Mark Alan Germann, Steven Lawrence Germann all of Millington, MD, and James Matthew Germann of Tarpon Springs, FL. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren along with her brother: Larry Eugene Hallman of Frederick, MD.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD where a viewing will be held for family on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM. Interment will be in Crumpton Cemetery following the service. www.fhnfuneralhome.com