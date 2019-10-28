|
Louan Ruth Smith Waddell, age 80, died on October 26, 2019 at Memorial Hospital at Easton. Born in Chestertown, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Davis and Frank Wilmer Smith, Jr. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William H. Waddell and her brother, Frank Wilmer Smith, III.
She attended Chestertown High School where she later worked as a secretary. She moved to Wilmington, DE and worked for many years for several Ed Fine auto dealerships as a secretary and title clerk. She continued her auto title work for several car dealerships in the Delaware area after she retired to Chestertown.
She is survived by a niece, Tracye Smith Landon and her husband, Pete; and two nephews, Scott Ozman Smith and his wife, Shari and Todd Bringman Smith and his wife, Diane, all of Chestertown. Also surviving are great nieces, Kathryn Macey Smith of Columbia, MD, Carli Crew Smith of Nashville, TN; and great nephews Frank Ozman Smith and his wife, Jessica of Chestertown, James Thomas Ozman Landon of Salisbury and Baker Fallon Horsey Landon of Orlando, FL, all of whom she cherished. She is also survived by several aunts and cousins in the Chestertown area.
Services are private.
Published in The Kent County News on Oct. 31, 2019