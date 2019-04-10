ROCK HALL - Lynda Jayne Baker, 78, of Rock Hall, MD, died on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the University of Maryland Shore Health Center in Chestertown. She was the daughter of the late John C. and Bernice Ashley Edwards.

Her husband of 60 years, Francis Wayne Baker survives her. She is survived by three children: Bonnie Smith (Rich), Laurie Dowling (Jimmy), Jeffrey Wayne Baker (Stacey), all of Rock Hall, MD; nine grandchildren survive: Daniel Nordhoff, Jake Smith, Molly Dowling (Dean), Katherine Micken (Matt), Suzanne Milburn (Joey), Anna Baker Farragher (Brian), Wayne Baker, Rebekah Baker, Drew Baker; nine great grandchildren also survive: Brooke, Allison, Jasmine, Tenley, Autumn, Tate, Grady, Addie, Alden; one sister, Judy Hickman, of Chestertown survives; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a grandson, Andrew Wayne Nordhoff.

Lynda was born in Piney Neck near Rock Hall, MD. She graduated from Rock Hall High School in 1959 and attended Goldey Beacom School of Business. She married F. Wayne Baker in October of 1960, and they raised their family in Rock Hall.

She was employed by Baltimore Business Forms and later joined D&R Supply Company as their secretary from 1967 until 1988. Lynda and her husband were the original owners of the Ellendale Campsite which they operated for 26 years until they sold it in 1998. The couple also owned and operated Bay Harbor restaurant from 1989 until 1995.

Memorial arrangements are private.

Marvin V. Williams Jr., Funeral Director, Chestertown, MD.

www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary