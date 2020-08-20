Mabel Lydia Stubbs of Chestertown, MD died on August 18, 2020.
Born on December 14, 1957 in Chestertown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Bernard Herman and Anna Mae Hanifee Wallace. Mrs. Stubbs graduated from Kent County High School, class of 1976. She worked for Tidewater Publishing for over 23 years and later spent her time taking care of the home and her family. On October 25, 2003, she married George Edward Stubbs, Jr. Mrs. Stubbs was a great wife and she enjoyed cooking, doing yard work and gardening, and spending time with her great nephew, Gabe Yiannakis.
She is survived by four sisters, Nancy Unruh of Worton, MD, JoAnn Connolley of Chestertown, MD, Sharon Gray and Frank of Seaford, DE, and Bernice Pyfer of Worton, MD; sister-in-law, Donna Wallace of Worton, MD; a brother, Paul Wallace, Sr. and Phyllis of Kennedyville, MD; a god daughter, Courtney Lynn Wallace of Galena, MD; a godson, Justin David Gray of Seaford, DE, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband George Stubbs, Jr. and a brother, Pat Wallace.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Rock Hall American Legion, Sgt. Preston Ashley Post #228 - P. O. Box 207 Rock Hall, MD 21661 or to the Kennedyville United Methodist Church, 12008 Augustine Herman Highway, Kennedyville, MD 21645.
Arrangements by: Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. 130 Speer Road Chestertown, MD. www.fhnfuneralhome.com