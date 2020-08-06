Margaret Ann Coleman Jones passed away peacefully at her home in Worton, MD on August 5, 2020. She was born on March 2, 1936 in Hope, MD, daughter of the late Nelson Weedom Coleman and Bessie Elizabeth Anderson Coleman. She grew up on a farm and was fondly called "Dollbaby" by her father. She attended Centreville High School.



On December 5, 1964 she married Paul William Jones and they raised their children together. She was a dedicated homemaker and caretaker. She worked at Downes Restaurant in Centreville and a cafeteria attendant at Fairlee School. She liked to keep her home tidy, enjoyed watching the soaps and going to Dover every Saturday to do her shopping. She and Paul also enjoyed going to the Middletown Moose where they danced and drank pitchers of beer. Most of all she will be remembered for her love she shared with her husband of 55 1/2 years, her children, granddaughters and great grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her parents; sister Frances Coleman; brother Marvin Coleman; daughter Charlene Ann Tarr Luber and her in laws Mr. & Mrs. Edward Jones.



Margaret Ann is survived by her husband, Paul; son Thomas Nelson Tarr and daughter in law, BJ Tarr; brothers William Coleman, Dudley Coleman and wife Annie, John Patrick Coleman; granddaughters, Katharine Parry and husband Evan Parry, Kristen Hutchison and husband Brad Hutchison and April Luber; 5 great grandchildren, Mason, Raylan, Bryson and Tristen Hutchison and Everly Parry.



Due to Covid restrictions a private service will be held by the family.



Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store