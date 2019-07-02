CHESTERTOWN - Margaret Ann Manning of Chestertown, MD, died June 30, 2019 in the Compass Regional Hospice House in Centreville, MD. She was 75.

Mrs. Manning was born in Queen Anne's Co., MD. The daughter of the late Thomas Irvin Sparks Sr. and Edrie Lucille Johnson Sparks. Mrs. Manning was a retired Billing specialist for Dr. Fred Lohr and over her working career, she enjoyed working for Bud Hubbard's Restaurant, The Kent Printing Co. and for many years the Kent & Queen Anne's Hospital. Mrs. Manning was one of the Founding members of the Chestertown Baptist Church.

For relaxation, she enjoyed gardening, watching tennis, and anything to do with her family.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Manning is predeceased by her husband, Richard "Dickie" Manning, and she is also predeceased by brothers: Thomas, Howard; and a sister, Barbara.

She is survived by her children: Vicki Moore, Kelly Stevens, Shelly Pinder, Stephanie Brindley, William "Buddy" Pinder, Shirley Worrilow, Teresa Smith, Richard Manning Jr., Jesse Manning; sisters: Betty, Madeline, Flora; a brother, Johnny; 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren also survive her.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 7 at 5 p.m. in the Chestertown Baptist Church, Chestertown, MD, where friends and family may visit after 4 p.m. Interment services will be held on Monday morning July 8 at 10 a.m. in the Crumpton Cemetery, Crumpton, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory to the Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617 or The ALS Association DC/MD/VA Chapter 30, W Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850.

Arrangements by the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD. Published in The Kent County News on July 11, 2019