ROCK HALL - Margaret Virginia Reihl Coleman, 103, of Rock Hall, MD, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019.

She was born Feb. 17, 1916, in Rock Hall, MD, the daughter of the late Walter and Ida Mercer Reihl; Her sister, Ethel Jacquette; and four brothers: Elmer "Kank", Walter Jr. "Son", Leonard "Cotton" and Edward "Pete" Reihl predeceased her.

Mrs. Coleman was a graduate of Rock Hall High School, and at the age of 17, married H. Monroe Coleman Sr. who predeceased her in 1991, along with her son, H. Monroe Jr. in 1995.

Mrs. Coleman was a lifelong member of the Rock Hall community where she briefly worked in the "shirt factory" in Rock Hall. She was primarily a homemaker raising her son and her four daughters. In later years, she worked at the polls on voting days. She was a faithful member of the Rock Hall Seventh Day Adventist Church where she served in many capacities and was the treasurer for many years. She was known for her generosity and would share her homemade Easter eggs, chocolate chip cookies, blackberry jelly or blueberry pie with family, friends, and acquaintances. She also enjoyed crocheting, sewing, cooking, and baking. She loved visiting with family and friends on her front porch. And she LOVED pizza.

She is survived by her four daughters: Betty Wood, Marian Baldwin, Oneida Hawkins (Alan), Nancy deFluiter; 13 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 11 a.m. at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Rock Hall, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 577, Rock Hall, MD 21661 or to Rock Hall SDA Church, P.O. Box 477, Rock Hall, MD 21661.

Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home

www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary