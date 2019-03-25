MASSEY - Maria Lynn Pechin of Massey, MD, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at University of MD Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. She was 52 years old.

Maria was born on March 26, 1966 in Dover, DE, daughter of Agnes and Henri Pechin Sr. of Massey. She has lived in Massey (out in the country) since birth, where she continued to live and raise her twin sons. Maria was a 1984 graduate of Kent County High School. For 20 years, she worked for the State of Maryland Comptroller's Office as a fiscal clerk and was currently working at Kent Center in Chestertown.

Maria was a member of the Chestertown Church of the Nazarene, where many members have touched her life.

In addition to her parents, Henri and Agnes Pechin, she is survived by her wonderful twin sons: Daniel and Brandon Mitzel; a brother, Henry Pechin Jr., all of Massey; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 3 p.m. in the Chestertown Church of the Nazarene, 6943 Church Hill Rd., Chestertown, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Kent Center, 215 Scheeler Rd., Chestertown, MD 21620 or Chestertown Church of the Nazarene, 6943 Church Hill Rd., Chestertown, MD 21620.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.