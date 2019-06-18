Home

Marie H. Ruehle

Marie H. Ruehle Obituary
CHESTERTOWN - On May 29, 2019, Marie H. Ruehle, 79, of Chestertown lost her courageous battle with lung cancer. She is preceded in death by her youngest son, Robert J.; and her loving husband of 59 years, Guenther W.
Marie enjoyed working at Heron Point in the transportation department where she retired three years ago, gardening, sewing, bird watching, and was known for her baking abilities.
Marie is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Clifford and Kathy and Edward Sr. and Lisa; grandchildren Brian (Lauren), Bradley, Edward Jr. (Shannon) and Lauren; and great-grandchildren Hailie, Carissa, Chloe and Colton.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 3 at 10699 Kasota Road, Chestertown.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Marie's memory to the .
Published in The Kent County News on June 20, 2019
