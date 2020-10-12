Marie Theresa (Terry) Gieser passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020 with family by her side in Quakertown, PA she was 76.



Our mom, Terry Gieser was born to Pauline Comegys-Kaufman and Edward Kaufman in Westminster, Maryland on October 26, 1943. Her father was a "gentleman" farmer. She thoroughly enjoyed her childhood on the family farm with her parents and siblings. Terry was the youngest of 5 (Margarita, Joanne, Eddie and Paul).



Mom spent time at St. Mary's College in southern Maryland earning her teaching certificate at The University of Maryland where she met her husband of 54 years, Steve Gieser.



Mom and Dad made their first home in Greenbelt, Md where she served as a second-grade teacher at Adelphi Elementary for several years. This is when her son Alex was born and she decided to leave teaching. Raising a family was going to be the joy of her life.



University Park, Maryland, Cincinnati, Ohio, Derwood Maryland and 25 years in Chestertown, Maryland were places she lived with her beloved family. Daughter, Sarah was born while in University Park and son, Andy was born in Cincinnati.



As a girl our mom enjoyed traveling to Millington, Maryland where she had fond memories of visiting her grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins and even attending dances above the family hardware store. While on the eastern shore she spent parts of her summers at Camp Wright on Kent Island.



Our sister, Sarah, writes:



"Our mom was an extraordinary woman who put her heart and soul into raising her children. Mom had my brothers and I involved in so many activities to broaden our horizons, to always be learning. We played on sports teams, took music lessons, explored museums, enjoyed the outdoors (especially the ocean) and connected often with dear friends and family. Mom was a den mother for boy scouts and always hosted large groups of kids for meetings and parties. Mom loved to cook and bake fabulous deserts! Many recipes we will never forget. Mom was extremely involved in our school and church and volunteered endlessly helping special needs children learn to swim, read and ride horses. Mom was a rock star at making holidays and birthdays unforgettable! She was also organized enough to keep track of all our extended family's birthdays and addresses, always writing beautiful letters. Mom was a joyful and nurturing grandma (Ni Ni) to our children as well, giving them memories to cherish always. We will miss mom more than words can express."



She is survived by the love of her life Steve Gieser, and her devoted children, Sarah Price (Seth), Andy Gieser (Lisa) and Alex Gieser (Mary Ann). She is the beloved sister to Paul Kaufman and sister in law Nancy Kaufman. Her Grandchildren will miss her dearly, Chloe, Benji, Rylan, Visakha, Brinda, Chase, Ilah, Audrey and Asher and Great grand daughter Eden.



Our family finds comfort in knowing she is at peace in the presence of her Lord.



A memorial service will be held in Maryland in the Spring.



In lieu of flowers please consider giving to Life Quest Nursing and Rehab Center Activities Department where Worship services, blue grass concerts, paint and sip gatherings, old time movie nights are a few of the activities that brought our mom happiness in her four years there. LifeQuest Nursing Center, 2450 John Fries Highway, Quakertown, PA 18951. Arrangement by: Donahue Funeral Home, Flourtown, PA



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store