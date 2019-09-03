|
Marilyn F. Ireland of Fairlee, MD died on August 29, 2019 at The Resorts at Chester River Manor. She was 87.
She was born on July 14, 1932 in Kent County, MD the daughter of the late Howard and Florence Berry Fletcher. She graduated from Chestertown High School class of 1949 and attended Strayer University in Baltimore. She was married to Marion M. Ireland on December 31, 1954. She and her husband resided in Kent County Maryland and lived for 12 years in New Hampshire.
Mrs. Ireland worked primarily as a school bus driver, she loved the kids. Later in life she worked at the Hartford Mutual Insurance Company. She was a lifelong member of Salem United Methodist Church in Fairlee. She enjoyed reading, cross stitching, and watching westerns. Family was first in her life and she adored her grand and great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughters: Donna Scott and her husband Norman and Linda Whitaker and her husband Brian along with a daughter-in-law: Mary Ireland all of Chestertown, MD. She is also survived by two brothers Kenny Fletcher, Sr. of Rock Hall, MD and Stanley Fletcher of Wilmington, DE along with 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren of which the 13th great grandchild was named after her late son, Chip, and was born just 6 days prior to her passing.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 4th at 11:00 AM at Salem United Methodist Church where relatives and friends may call on Tuesday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM. Interment will be in Chester Cemetery, Chestertown, MD. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Salem United Methodist Church 23100 Old Fairlee Road Chestertown, MD 21620. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Sept. 5, 2019