Marjorie Ann Price, 91, of Millington, passed away on May 6, 2019 at her granddaughter's home.
Mrs. Price was born on Feb. 27, 1928 in Townsend, DE, daughter of the late Parris and Beulah Ratledge Hutchison. After her marriage in 1949 to Robert Price, they moved to Millington where they lived on a farm, while her husband owned and operated the Gulf Station. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, trips to Dover Downs and Texas Roadhouse.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Robert P. Price Sr.
Mrs. Price is survived by her children: Robert P. Price Jr., Deborah Parris Price Fuchs, Parris Scott Price; a sister, Norma Miller; four grandchildren: Chris Price, Trevor Fuchs, Heidi Fuchs, Paris Scott Price; and seven great grandchildren.
Service will be held privately in Crumpton Cemetery.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Published in The Kent County News on May 9, 2019