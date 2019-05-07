Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Ann Price

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marjorie Ann Price Obituary
Marjorie Ann Price, 91, of Millington, passed away on May 6, 2019 at her granddaughter's home.
Mrs. Price was born on Feb. 27, 1928 in Townsend, DE, daughter of the late Parris and Beulah Ratledge Hutchison. After her marriage in 1949 to Robert Price, they moved to Millington where they lived on a farm, while her husband owned and operated the Gulf Station. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, trips to Dover Downs and Texas Roadhouse.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Robert P. Price Sr.
Mrs. Price is survived by her children: Robert P. Price Jr., Deborah Parris Price Fuchs, Parris Scott Price; a sister, Norma Miller; four grandchildren: Chris Price, Trevor Fuchs, Heidi Fuchs, Paris Scott Price; and seven great grandchildren.
Service will be held privately in Crumpton Cemetery.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Published in The Kent County News on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now