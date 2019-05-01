ROCK HALL - Mr. Mark Daniel Walls Sr., 55, of Rock Hall passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his home. Mark was born on June 7, 1963 in Chestertown. He was the son of the late Virginia McGregor (Embert) and Daniel Walls.

Mark graduated in 1981 from Kent County High School. After high school, he joined the National Guard. He was a school bus driver for Kent County, and then spent the majority of his life as a mechanic. Mark enjoyed all types of music but older rock was his favorite, NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhart Sr., animals, cars, he was a die-hard Redskins fan and absolutely loved his dog Chloe. Mark had the biggest heart and had a laugh that was contagious and if you were lucky enough to know Mark he most likely called you "hun." Mark also participated in 4-H in his younger years and was a past president of the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company and continued to be a member.

Mark is predeceased by his wife, Teresa Walls; they married in 2014. He is survived by three siblings: Lavonne Doehring of Middle River; Eric Walls and his wife Carmen of Orlando, Fla.; and Danna Wallis of New Port Richey, Fla.; his four children: Mark D. Walls Jr. and his wife Lauren Walls of Rock Hall; Gunner Walls (Heather Nordhoff) of Rock Hall; Zackary Walls and his wife Sarah Walls of Rock Hall; and Luke Walls of Venice, Fla.; three grandchildren: Audrianna Walls, Kassidy Walls and a baby boy on the way whom he was ecstatic to meet; as well as five nieces and nephews.

Services will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at the Rock Hall firehouse. A memorial service to Celebrate Mark's Life will be held with food and drinks to follow. Please attend in semi-formal attire. Published in The Kent County News on May 2, 2019