Martha Eliza Morris Prassenos, age 65, of Escatawpa, MS, earned her wings on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Martha was born on October 23, 1954, in Chestertown, MD. She lived with her family in Rock Hall, MD, where she graduated from Kent County High School; then she met and married, George, the love of her life. In 1974, they moved to Escatawpa, MS, where they resided for the rest of their lives. Martha worked for Belk (formerly McRae's) for 38 years; she loved her Belk family dearly and made some life-long, cherished friends.
She will be remembered as a very loving, caring, and selfless person, who always saw the good in everyone she met and to know her was a blessing. Her daughters and grandchildren were her life. Martha was a wonderful mother and Meme. She loved spending time with her family, going out to eat, getting together with her friends, and watching the Saints play. She will truly be missed by all, especially by her mother and those closest to her.
Martha is preceded in death by her loving husband, George N. Prassenos of Escatawpa, MS, her father, Albert R. Morris of Chestertown, MD, and her brother, Joseph (Joe) Morris.
Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Ruth P. Morris of Rock Hall, MD; sister, Jennifer Morris of Berlin, Maryland; brother, Albert R. Morris of Harrisonburg, VA; daughters, Rachel (Tommy) Ferguson, Mollie Prassenos, and Sarah Prassenos; grandchildren, Thomas G. Ferguson, Blaine N. Prassenos, Ryleigh G. Shultz, and Charlotte "Charlie" R. Gress; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A visitation will be held for Martha on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held the following day in the funeral home chapel beginning at 12:30 p.m. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Serene Memorial Gardens with Nick Prassenos, Jermey Prassenos, Joshua Goff, Tommy Ferguson, Danthony Smith, Christopher Gress serving as pallbearers.
Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Moss Point/Escatawpa, MS, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Martha Prassenos. You may view and sign her online register book at www.heritagefuneralhome.us
Published in The Kent County News on Dec. 5, 2019