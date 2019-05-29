ROCK HALL - Marvin "Rick" Rickman of Rock Hall died on May 23, 2019 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville. He was 63.

He was born on Oct. 8, 1955 in North Carolina, the son of the late Clyde W. Rickman and Noma Grethel Davis of North Carolina.

He graduated from Swannanoa High School in North Carolina, earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from UNC Ashville in 1982 and a Master of Science Degree from Winthrop College in 1990.

Rick served honorably with the U.S. Army for five years, earning several medals, commendations and decorations. Through his service, he received a commendation for his participation in the inauguration of President Jimmy Carter.

Rick taught science in high school and most recently served as a college professor at Chesapeake College.

He married Elke Melissa Colon on March 17, 2019 after an eight-year engagement.

Rick enjoyed fishing, singing, traveling, going out to dinner, hiking, teaching and music. He was a member of the Kent County Community Marching Band and Rock Hall United Methodist Church. He was a founding member of the Portland Fife and Drum Club.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a son, Daniel Rickman of Chestertown; four stepchildren, Michelle Colon, of Brooklyn Park, Tonya Colon of Easton, Joel Colon (Felicia) of Rock Hall and James Colon (Gladys) of New York; his sisters Noma J. Rickman, Jan K Rickman and Grethel J. Rickman, all of North Carolina; and lots of grandkids who loved him dearly.

Services were held Tuesday, May 28 at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome. Published in The Kent County News on May 30, 2019