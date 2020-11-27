1/1
Mary Ann (Hoffman) Herman
1923 - 2020
Mary Ann Hoffman Herman of Betterton, MD died on November 26, 2020 at her home. She was 97.

She was born in Boston, NY on August 14, 1923 the daughter of the late Frank and Ida Langford Hoffman. She was a 1941 graduate of West Valley High School and in 1942 married Richard Herman. She made her home in Machias, New York, where she raised her family. In 1980, upon Mr. Herman's retirement, they moved to Betterton, MD. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and enjoyed quilting, gardening, and sewing. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard Herman; sons, Terry P. Herman and Gary Francis Herman. She is survived by her sons Richard G. Herman of Allentown, PA; John Lindsley of Sardinia, NY; James P. Herman of Betterton, MD; Peter L. Herman of Machias, NY; and Michael J. Herman of Allentown, PA; and two daughters, Kathleen H. Petre of Orchard Park, NY and Mary Ann Snyder of Chestertown, MD. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to the Betterton Fire Department.

Due to Covid-19 Virus services will be held privately in NY in the spring.

www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in Kent County News on Nov. 27, 2020.
