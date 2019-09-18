|
|
|
Mary Ann Thoma of The Woodlands, Texas died September 12, 2019 following a long illness. She was 72 years old. Mary Ann was born on July 10, 1947 in Chestertown Maryland, the daughter of Isabell and Franklin Kimbles, both deceased. She graduated from Chestertown High School in 1965, attended Hagerstown Junior College and the Maryland Medical Secretarial School from 1966 to 1967. After graduation, she worked at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. and the Johns Hopkins University Hospital from 1968 to 1970. From 1970 to 1972 she worked for the Department of the Army, Berlin Brigade in Berlin, Germany, after which she returned to Johns Hopkins from 1972 to 1984. In 1984, she received her MBA from Loyola College in Baltimore. She worked at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio from 1985 to 1995 until accepting a position with Tenant Health Care System in Dallas, Texas and subsequently, Notional Healthnet. She moved to The Woodlands, Texas, near Houston in 1999 following a debilitating illness. She is survived by two sisters and their respective husbands, Marilyn Carroll of Penhook, VA and husband Jack and Janet L. Klein of The Woodlands, TX and husband Don. She is further survived by 3 nieces and 2 nephews, Donna Massengill of Miami, FL, Debbie Stapp of North Richland Hills, TX, Melissa Klein of Conroe, TX, Gary Massengill of Roanoke, VA, and Michael Klein, of Spring, TX. She also had 5 step daughters and stepson through marriage, Katie Garmey of Annapolis, MD, Jennifer Baroni of Cleveland, OH, Jeanne Toth of The Woodlands, TX, Dan Toth of League City, TX, and Susie Toth of Newport, RI. There are also many great nieces and nephews. Services will be held September 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown, Maryland 21620 where relatives and friends may visit from 1:00-2:00pm. Interment will be in Church Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to Scleroderma Foundation Texas Bluebonnet Chapter 110 Cypress Station Drive, Suite 117 Houston, TX 77090 Or to: scleroderma.org/TEXAS
Published in The Kent County News on Sept. 19, 2019