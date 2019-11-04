|
|
|
Mary E. Brooks, 92 of Still Pond Neck, MD passed away on October 31, 2019 in Season's Hospice at Christiana Hospital.
Mrs. Brooks was born on Nov. 2, 1926, daughter of the late Norris and Virgie Brown Wilson. She was a lifetime resident of Kent County and a graduate of Henry Highland Garnett High School in 1944. During her early years, she was employed by the Hotel Rigby, Vita Foods, and the Board of Education of Kent County as a cafeteria worker until she retired. Mrs. Brooks was a life member of Union United Methodist Church, Coleman, where she was PPR Chair, served on Usher Board and the United Methodist Women.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Paul Brooks; brothers, Webster Brown, Albert, Roger and Perry Wilson; sisters, Helen Gaines and Birdie Roberts and a god son, Terry Fenwick.
Mrs. Books is survived by her nephew, whom she raised William Roberts (Brenda); nieces Yvonne Fenwick and Peggy Brown; nephew Charles Dorsey; granddaughter Kia Roberts; great grandson Caden Davenport and god children Shantell Collins and Michael Gilbert.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 8 from 9-11 am in Union United Methodist Church, Coleman, where service will begin at 11am. Burial in adjoining cemetery.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
Published in The Kent County News on Nov. 7, 2019