MASSEY - Mary Ellen Cole of Massey, MD, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was 89.

Mary E. Cole was born July 8, 1929 in Chattanooga, TN, the daughter of the late John Maycann and Bernice Wiggins Maycann. Mrs. Cole graduated from Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga, TN in 1947. She then went on to further her education at Barry College in Florida, then to the Univ. of Chattanooga and finally to St. Mary's College to complete her nursing degree. Mary also received degrees from Chesapeake College and St. Joseph College.

She married the late Hynson Cole on Dec. 9, 1953 and the two started their life together. Mrs. Cole worked at St. Mary's Hospital and Mercy Hospital and retired in 1994 after 41 years in nursing. Mary was a member of St. Dennis Roman Catholic Church, and enjoyed traveling, debating politics, reading, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hynson Edwin Cole; two brothers: Billy and Johnny Maycann; and three grandchildren: Brandon Cole, Grace and Keegan Cole.

She is survived by four daughters: Jeanine Klein, of MD; Christine Brice (Rob), of MD; Teresa "Teedo" Oakley (Mark), of MD; Joyce Voshell (Sam), of Missouri; 10 sons: William "Bill" Cole (Rachel), of Florida; John Cole (Joan), of MD; Buddy Cole, of Ohio; Wayne Cole, of MD; Brian Cole (Cathy), of MD; Pete Cole (Glady), of MD; Paul Cole (Keiko), of Illinois; Glen Cole (Donna), of MD; Joseph Cole (Kate), of MD; Kelly Cole (Jen), of MD; one sister, Berenice Lane, of Chattanooga, TN; 34 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; and honorary children: Marcie Neavling, Mark Mumford, Conrad Shows; and many more including her Tennessee family.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, March 30, 11 a.m. at St. Dennis Roman Catholic Church in Galena, MD. A visitation will be held at church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Dennis Cemetery in Galena, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Dennis Roman Catholic Church, P.O. Box 249, Galena, MD 21635.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 Cypress St., Millington, MD. Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary